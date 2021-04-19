Cowen slashes price target on Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] – find out why.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] gained 6.86% or 4.16 points to close at $64.84 with a heavy trading volume of 4494216 shares. The company report on April 18, 2021 that REGI BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – REGI.

It opened the trading session at $60.99, the shares rose to $64.99 and dropped to $60.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REGI points out that the company has recorded 14.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -230.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, REGI reached to a volume of 4494216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $95.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.33, while it was recorded at 62.31 for the last single week of trading, and 60.46 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.10. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $134,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 23.89%.

There are presently around $2,638 million, or 95.70% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,376,281, which is approximately -4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,281,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.79 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $194.49 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 8,569,686 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 5,797,848 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 26,310,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,678,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,014 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,545 shares during the same period.