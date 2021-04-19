COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] is -61.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] traded at a high on 04/16/21, posting a 13.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33. The company report on April 15, 2021 that COMSovereign Taps Telecom Industry Standards Leader David K. Bain to Chair Advisory Board.

– Adds Initial Advisory Board Members to Support the Successful Integration of Company-Wide Innovations for 5G, Government Networks, and Smart City Deployments -.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) (“COMSovereign” or “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that it has appointed telecom industry leader David K. Bain to serve as Chairman of its Advisory Board. Joining David on the Advisory Board are four newly appointed members, each accomplished industry executives: Steve DelBianco, Art Roderick, Fraser Pajak and Grant Seiffert.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1406441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of COMSovereign Holding Corp. stands at 12.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for COMS stock reached $136.61 million, with 48.71 million shares outstanding and 31.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, COMS reached a trading volume of 1406441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -26.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, COMSovereign Holding Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMS.

Insider trade positions for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 96,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIVERSIFIED TRUST CO, holding 80,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in COMS stocks shares; and CENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $35000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 111,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 80,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.