Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Stock trading around $6.31 per share: What’s Next?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.79%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR (SAO:ELET3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, EBR stock rose by 27.22%. The one-year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.63. The average equity rating for EBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.90 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 599.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, EBR stock reached a trading volume of 7613029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13.

EBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, EBR shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.80.

Return on Total Capital for EBR is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, EBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] managed to generate an average of $506,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 4,076,250 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 504,680 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,627,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,208,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,327,380 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 110,479 shares during the same period.