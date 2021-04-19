BTIG Research slashes price target on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] – find out why.

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] plunged by -$2.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.01 during the day while it closed the day at $18.94. The company report on April 15, 2021 that CleanSpark Purchases 22,680 Additional Bitcoin Miners and Anticipates 3.2 EH/s Capacity After Deployment.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and Bitcoin mining company, announced that it has secured multiple contracts for mining equipment.

New Bitcoin Miners Give CleanSpark 3.2 EH/s Mining Capacity Following Deployment.

CleanSpark Inc. stock has also loss -14.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLSK stock has declined by -46.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 92.48% and lost -34.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $713.09 million, with 22.15 million shares outstanding and 21.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 2445800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $24 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.26. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1014.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 20.73 for the last single week of trading, and 16.56 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.00 and a Gross Margin at -75.07. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -77.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$376,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 11.90% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 963,509, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 774,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.66 million in CLSK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.55 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 42.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 1,963,124 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 447,323 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,316,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,727,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 621,695 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 149,127 shares during the same period.