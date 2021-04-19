BofA Securities lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.69 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that FirstEnergy to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after markets close on Thursday, April 22. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 23. A question-and-answer session will follow.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy’s Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

FirstEnergy Corp. stock is now 16.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FE Stock saw the intraday high of $35.89 and lowest of $35.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.36, which means current price is +22.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 2741202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $37.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $31, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

How has FE stock performed recently?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.94, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 342.43. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $82,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FirstEnergy Corp. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -1.97%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $15,488 million, or 81.20% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,728,391, which is approximately -0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 38,231,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in FE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 66,974,163 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 70,627,613 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 296,353,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,955,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,851,426 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 29,327,906 shares during the same period.