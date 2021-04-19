Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $35

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] gained 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $31.64 price per share at the time. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Axalta schedules first quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, April 26. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. represents 235.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.03 billion with the latest information. AXTA stock price has been found in the range of $30.92 to $31.755.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 7984386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $33.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $25, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AXTA stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 30.30 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.93. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $9,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $7,145 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 23,420,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,074,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.17 million in AXTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $599.45 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 25,776,476 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 19,139,887 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 180,921,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,837,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,299,355 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,834,682 shares during the same period.