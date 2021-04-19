AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] is -5.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] loss -10.71% on the last trading session, reaching $5.00 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2021 that AnPac Bio Reports Record Q1 for Paid CDA-Based Cancer Testing Volume in 2021, Increasing Approximately 130% Compared to Q1, 2020.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it experienced strong demand for its paid tests based on the cancer differentiation analysis technology (CDA) technology, or paid CDA-based tests, in the first quarter of 2021, setting a record high Q1 test volume. CDA-based tests, which are multi-cancer tests based on a novel biophysical approach, are the Company’s flagship product line and reached 5,439 paid cancer tests in Q1, an approximately 130% increase over the same period last year. While AnPac Bio offers multiple test products including various cancer screening tests, immunology tests and annual physical checkups, paid CDA-based tests had the highest test volume among all these tests in Q1, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

While the first 3 months of the year is traditionally a downtime due to seasonality and the Chinese New Year, the Company still experienced strong demand for its commercial CDA-based tests in Q1 2021. This increase in paid CDA-based test volume was also due to the Company being negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q1 2020.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. represents 10.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.70 million with the latest information. ANPC stock price has been found in the range of $5.00 to $5.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 871.97K shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 1497142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANPC shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ANPC stock

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.34. With this latest performance, ANPC shares dropped by -30.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -931.86.

Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$131,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.84% of the total institutional ownership; HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC, holding 14,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $73000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 147,356 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 454 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,208 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.