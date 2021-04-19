ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Stock trading around $21.15 per share: What’s Next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] loss -0.24% or -0.05 points to close at $21.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4776815 shares. The company report on April 17, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating ACAD for Possible Securities Law Violations.

Hagens Berman invites Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

It opened the trading session at $21.32, the shares rose to $21.40 and dropped to $20.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACAD points out that the company has recorded -50.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 4776815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $29.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $37 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $21, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ACAD stock. On April 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 73 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

Trading performance analysis for ACAD stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.95 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.50, while it was recorded at 20.93 for the last single week of trading, and 44.30 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.92 and a Gross Margin at +97.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.74.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$468,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $3,155 million, or 95.00% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,904,586, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,472,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.85 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.31 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 11,518,455 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,223,548 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 124,422,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,164,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,994,948 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,397 shares during the same period.