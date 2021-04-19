111 Inc. [YI] gain 75.97% so far this year. What now?

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] gained 10.28% or 1.14 points to close at $12.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1148578 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that 111 Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Jianming Pharmaceutical to Develop Chronic Disease Management Platform.

111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, and Jianming Pharmaceutical Group (“Jianming Pharmaceutical”), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of liver and gallbladder medications, have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to develop an online chronic disease management platform for the hepatobiliary disease market in China.

As part of the agreement, Jianming Pharmaceutical’s liver and gallbladder medications will be available on 111’s network, initially leveraging its SMART supply chain services to distribute products in Fujian province, and eventually expanding to the out-of-hospital market nationwide.

It opened the trading session at $12.25, the shares rose to $12.63 and dropped to $11.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YI points out that the company has recorded 88.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, YI reached to a volume of 1148578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 111 Inc. [YI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $15.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for 111 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for YI stock

111 Inc. [YI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, YI shares dropped by -32.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.41, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

111 Inc. [YI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.86 and a Gross Margin at +4.46. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for YI is now -36.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 111 Inc. [YI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.60. Additionally, YI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.43.111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at 111 Inc. [YI]

Positions in 111 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 575,837 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 655,729 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,660,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,892,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,766 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 213,164 shares during the same period.