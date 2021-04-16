Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is -8.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] jumped around 6.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $130.10 at the close of the session, up 5.25%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Mavenir and Xilinx Collaborate to Bring to Market Open RAN Massive MIMO Portfolio.

Mavenir and Xilinx form collaboration to accelerate the Open RAN ecosystem with leading Open RAN massive MIMO portfolio.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Successfully integrated Massive MIMO end-to-end using Open RAN principles.

Xilinx Inc. stock is now -8.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XLNX Stock saw the intraday high of $131.63 and lowest of $125.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.93, which means current price is +16.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 3731919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $139.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $120 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has XLNX stock performed recently?

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.17, while it was recorded at 126.77 for the last single week of trading, and 122.07 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.06.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 21.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.43. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $162,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

There are presently around $26,140 million, or 83.00% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,300,635, which is approximately -1.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,172,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 35,691,370 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 44,787,865 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 120,443,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,922,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,651,880 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 8,733,378 shares during the same period.