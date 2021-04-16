why The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.56

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on April 14, 2021 that TD Asset Management launches new ETF focused on the growing global healthcare sector.

New ETF allows Canadians to invest in healthcare companies at the forefront of innovation in healthcare.

, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the launch of TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (Ticker Symbol: “TDOC”), a new low-cost solution providing investors with global exposure to the growing healthcare industry.

A sum of 1278697 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares reached a high of $66.52 and dropped to a low of $65.64 until finishing in the latest session at $65.93.

The one-year TD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.12. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 288.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.58.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.33, while it was recorded at 66.24 for the last single week of trading, and 53.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Toronto-Dominion Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.88. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.05.

TD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 5.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,053 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 144,511,689, which is approximately -0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 68,623,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.58 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 37,328,721 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 34,477,358 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 823,885,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 895,691,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,547 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 440,372 shares during the same period.