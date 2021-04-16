why Equity Commonwealth [EQC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.75

Equity Commonwealth [NYSE: EQC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.03%. The company report on April 10, 2021 that Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2021 for the period from February 15, 2021 through May 14, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Equity Commonwealth.

Over the last 12 months, EQC stock dropped by -2.70%. The one-year Equity Commonwealth stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.51. The average equity rating for EQC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.45 billion, with 121.67 million shares outstanding and 119.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.74K shares, EQC stock reached a trading volume of 1151784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Commonwealth [EQC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQC shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Equity Commonwealth shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Equity Commonwealth stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $32, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EQC stock. On September 30, 2016, analysts increased their price target for EQC shares from 28 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Commonwealth is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.60.

EQC Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Commonwealth [EQC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, EQC shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Equity Commonwealth [EQC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 28.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Commonwealth Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Commonwealth [EQC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.85 and a Gross Margin at +26.14. Equity Commonwealth’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +680.91.

Return on Total Capital for EQC is now -0.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Commonwealth [EQC] managed to generate an average of $16,117,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

EQC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Commonwealth posted 3.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Commonwealth go to -2.00%.

Equity Commonwealth [EQC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,263 million, or 96.30% of EQC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,421,084, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 13,781,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.93 million in EQC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $244.31 million in EQC stock with ownership of nearly 5.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Commonwealth stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Commonwealth [NYSE:EQC] by around 12,525,404 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 12,045,395 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 90,169,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,740,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,145,985 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,752,882 shares during the same period.