Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.34 during the day while it closed the day at $22.01. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Women of Will Sponsorship Program Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Awards Recognizing Female Athletic Programs.

– Premier Sponsorship Program by BSN SPORTS & Powered by Under Armour® Celebrates Women’s High School Athletes and Coaches -.

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, in partnership with Under Armour® (NYSE: UA, UAA), jointly announced recipients of the inaugural Women of Will (“WOW”) Hall of Fame Awards. The first exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship program of its kind, BSN SPORTS and Under Armour® launched WOW to support coaches and athletic departments across the country in their efforts to empower and encourage the next class of game-changing female athletes. The Hall of Fame Award, initially established in 2019, recognizes the top 5 Athletic Directors based on their commitment to the WOW mission and overall ability to empower female athletes and teams on their school campus.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has inclined by 19.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.68% and gained 28.19% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $9.07 billion, with 454.81 million shares outstanding and 382.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 4006962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $22.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 75.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,662 million, or 89.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,344, which is approximately -1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,815,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.82 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $259.87 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -25.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 30,328,604 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 33,102,407 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 101,803,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,234,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,138,100 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,998,355 shares during the same period.