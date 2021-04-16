Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] price plunged by -2.35 percent to reach at -$2.03. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season, Adding New Cruises On Quantum Of The Seas.

With More Than 50,000 Guests Safely Sailing on Board to Date, Holidaymakers are Eager for More Adventure.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Royal Caribbean International announced Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021. Having resumed sailing in December 2020, Quantum’s 11-month Singapore season will mark the longest yet for one of Asia’s largest and most revolutionary cruise ships. The cruise line introduced Ocean Getaways from Singapore last year with the local government’s CruiseSafe Certification, which confirms the sailings meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed with the Singapore government. Following a successful run and high marks from guests, Royal Caribbean first extended the season for three months, through June 2021, and is doing it again for an additional four months thanks to the partnership with the Singapore government.

A sum of 3425575 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.39M shares. Royal Caribbean Group shares reached a high of $87.08 and dropped to a low of $83.85 until finishing in the latest session at $84.50.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.26. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $86.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.49.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.61, while it was recorded at 86.90 for the last single week of trading, and 69.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

RCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -134.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,798 million, or 62.10% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 21,822,396, which is approximately 11.298% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,568,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.05 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 194.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 32,597,135 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 15,515,870 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 103,336,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,449,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,735,230 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,614 shares during the same period.