Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] price surged by 5.09 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on April 15, 2021 that MoneyGram Delivers All-Time Record High for Transactions in its Direct-to-Consumer Digital Business in March.

MoneyGram Online (MGO) achieved its 15th consecutive month of triple-digit transaction growth with 131% year-over-year cross-border transaction growth for March.

Growth has been driven by consumer demand for the Company’s leading app as it sustains strong app download growth rates and continues to experience strong customer retention rates.

A sum of 3698591 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. MoneyGram International Inc. shares reached a high of $7.455 and dropped to a low of $6.82 until finishing in the latest session at $7.22.

The one-year MGI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.71. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $1, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 423.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

MGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 8.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 47.80% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,395,685, which is approximately -3.926% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,178,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.95 million in MGI stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21.71 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 16,038,257 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,781,928 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,516,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,336,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,021,082 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,503 shares during the same period.