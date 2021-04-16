VMware Inc. [VMW] gain 14.13% so far this year. What now?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] traded at a high on 04/15/21, posting a 2.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $160.08. The company report on April 15, 2021 that VMware and Dell Technologies Reach Agreement Regarding Spin-Off.

Dell Technologies to Spin-off 81% Equity Ownership of VMware, Positioning VMware for Further Growth.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Provides VMware with Strategic and Operational Flexibility while Preserving Dell Technologies Strategic Partnership.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3753026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VMware Inc. stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for VMW stock reached $66.48 billion, with 420.09 million shares outstanding and 80.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 3753026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $168.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.05, while it was recorded at 155.74 for the last single week of trading, and 143.35 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +81.81. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.76. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $60,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $12,212 million, or 70.60% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,456,835, which is approximately 6.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,471,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in VMW stocks shares; and SWEDBANK, currently with $817.18 million in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 20.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 9,181,277 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 8,703,909 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 58,402,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,287,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 877,364 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,594,792 shares during the same period.