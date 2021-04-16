UBS slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] gained 2.09% or 0.21 points to close at $10.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4599886 shares. The company report on April 7, 2021 that E2open Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

Easy-to-use and quick-to-deploy platform for all global transportation needs.

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS). Companies of all sizes and levels of complexity rely on E2open’s TMS to cost-effectively manage all aspects of transportation planning, execution and tracking of domestic and international shipments. This is done through a single network platform that is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), easy to use and fast to implement.

It opened the trading session at $10.12, the shares rose to $10.57 and dropped to $9.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETWO points out that the company has recorded -2.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 4599886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $321 million, or 14.40% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,668,639, which is approximately 8.978% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,758,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.3 million in ETWO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.96 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -9.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 18,473,770 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,842,779 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 38,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,277,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,195,156 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,102,782 shares during the same period.