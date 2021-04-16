The Southern Company [SO] gain 4.98% so far this year. What now?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] closed the trading session at $64.49 on 04/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.68, while the highest price level was $64.61. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Alabama Power Dividends Declared.

The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding preferred stock as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.98 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, SO reached to a volume of 4687984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $64.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.49, while it was recorded at 63.51 for the last single week of trading, and 58.02 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.59. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $113,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Southern Company [SO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.50%.

The Southern Company [SO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,063 million, or 60.10% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,404,302, which is approximately -1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,639,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.37 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly -3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 34,486,212 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 30,412,198 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 556,335,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,233,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,998,700 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,672,092 shares during the same period.