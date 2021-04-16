Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] is -5.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] gained 0.82% or 0.14 points to close at $17.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3438249 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that CENTOGENE Extends Partnership With Takeda.

Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced that it has extended its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) to diagnose patients with certain genetic disorders.

As part of the agreement, which has been extended until March 2022, CENTOGENE will continue providing access to genetic testing to patients around the world.

It opened the trading session at $17.09, the shares rose to $17.285 and dropped to $17.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAK points out that the company has recorded -1.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, TAK reached to a volume of 3438249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $23.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for TAK stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.94, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.19 and a Gross Margin at +54.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $931,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 14,820,566 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 12,254,108 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 82,899,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,974,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,360,017 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,759,430 shares during the same period.