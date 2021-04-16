Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Revenue clocked in at $3.90 million, up 60.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] traded at a high on 04/15/21, posting a 3.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.29. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Sphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 8, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year Financial Results:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12187873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sphere 3D Corp. stands at 13.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.55%.

The market cap for ANY stock reached $19.51 million, with 7.82 million shares outstanding and 5.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ANY reached a trading volume of 12187873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00.

How has ANY stock performed recently?

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ANY shares dropped by -23.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.14 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -122.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.97. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sphere 3D Corp. posted -28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 208,288, which is approximately -16.457% of the company’s market cap and around 30.57% of the total institutional ownership; CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 145,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in ANY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 160,280 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 122,082 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 289,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,280 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 78,245 shares during the same period.