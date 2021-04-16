Scotiabank slashes price target on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] – find out why.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] gained 0.73% or 0.13 points to close at $17.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5145188 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) announced that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released before the market open on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Due to the pending acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY by Brookfield Asset Management as announced on April 1, 2021, the company will not be hosting a conference call this quarter nor will be providing a Supplemental Information package.

It opened the trading session at $17.91, the shares rose to $17.96 and dropped to $17.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPY points out that the company has recorded 37.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -123.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, BPY reached to a volume of 5145188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $17.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 411.18. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of -$48,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $3,809 million, or 50.20% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 118,572,736, which is approximately 17.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,109,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.17 million in BPY stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $196.46 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly -1.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 24,815,144 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,985,103 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 172,278,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,078,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,389 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 751,732 shares during the same period.