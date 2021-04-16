Sanofi [SNY] Revenue clocked in at $44.51 billion, up 4.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] gained 0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $50.69 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Sanofi to invest in a leading-edge production site in Singapore; continues to strengthen its vaccines manufacturing capacities.

Sanofi to invest in a leading-edge production site in Singapore; continues to strengthen its vaccines manufacturing capacities.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Sanofi will invest €400 million over five years to create a unique vaccine production site in Singapore, pushing the boundaries of operations through cutting edge manufacturing and digital technologies.

Sanofi represents 2.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.39 billion with the latest information. SNY stock price has been found in the range of $50.48 to $50.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 1059674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $64.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

Trading performance analysis for SNY stock

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.34 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 50.42 for the last single week of trading, and 49.67 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18 and a Gross Margin at +61.28. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.17.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.58. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $123,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sanofi [SNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sanofi posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $8,884 million, or 7.10% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,004,409, which is approximately 1.604% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,787,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $952.35 million in SNY stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $923.31 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly -2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 9,711,856 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 8,158,834 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 157,380,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,251,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 943,702 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,217 shares during the same period.