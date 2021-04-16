Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently -7.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] closed the trading session at $17.69 on 04/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.17, while the highest price level was $19.25. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $18.5 Million or $0.34 Per Share, Compared to the Prior Year Fourth Quarter Net Loss of $343.5 Million or $6.43 Per Share.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $41.3 Million, Compared to the Prior Year Adjusted EBITDA of $135.6 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.75 percent and weekly performance of -14.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, RAD reached to a volume of 6122864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

RAD stock trade performance evaluation

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.25. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -35.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.08, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.14.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 934.87. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 860.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$9,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rite Aid Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $561 million, or 59.00% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,991,730, which is approximately 1.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.24 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $52.98 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 6,132,262 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,247,156 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 22,339,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,718,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,682,569 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,044,943 shares during the same period.