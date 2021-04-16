Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] is -18.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: QELL] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.00 at the close of the session, down -0.79%. The company report on April 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Qell Acquisition Corp. Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Qell Acquisition Corp. (“Qell”) (NASDAQ GS: QELL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Qell’s agreement to merge with Lilium GmbH.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, QELL reached a trading volume of 1545662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qell Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading.

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qell Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]

50 institutional holders increased their position in Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:QELL] by around 16,113,000 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 160 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,113,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QELL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,113,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 160 shares during the same period.