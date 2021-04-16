Oppenheimer slashes price target on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] – find out why.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] jumped around 2.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.47 at the close of the session, up 4.43%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Control of ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.

Investment Underscores the Company’s Leading Position in Automotive Plastics.

Apollo Funds Show Conviction in ABC as Platform for Consolidation and Growth.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now 1.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $50.05 and lowest of $47.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.38, which means current price is +8.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 4158241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.93, while it was recorded at 47.60 for the last single week of trading, and 47.15 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $8,371 million, or 74.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,913,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,621,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $871.73 million in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $589.76 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly 6.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 13,483,172 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 8,850,882 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 146,874,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,208,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,380,244 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,864,304 shares during the same period.