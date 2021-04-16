MICT Inc. [MICT] Stock trading around $1.60 per share: What’s Next?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, down -9.60%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year Results.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Highlights and Recent Developments.

MICT Inc. stock is now -23.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MICT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.81 and lowest of $1.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.45, which means current price is +5.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 4202069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MICT Inc. [MICT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 583.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has MICT stock performed recently?

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -27.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2149, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7013 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for MICT Inc. [MICT]

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.70% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,813,887, which is approximately 4706.448% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,533,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in MICT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.15 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 47.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 5,833,074 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 45,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,268,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,147,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,509 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 33,224 shares during the same period.