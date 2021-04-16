Market cap of Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] reaches 28.58M – now what?

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Leading BioSciences Releases Video Message Encouraging Seneca Biopharma, Inc. Stockholders to Vote at the Virtual Special Meeting on April 23, 2021.

Video messages urges Seneca stockholders to vote in support of Proposal #1, the reverse stock split, in order to approve the proposed transaction.

Proposal 1 was favored by a wide margin by Seneca stockholders who voted at the virtual Special Meeting on April 9, 2021.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. represents 17.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.58 million with the latest information. SNCA stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, SNCA reached a trading volume of 1450803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seneca Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2114.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for SNCA stock

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.83. With this latest performance, SNCA shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5966, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9842 for the last 200 days.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -78961.14. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120316.72.

Return on Total Capital for SNCA is now -141.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -218.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -165.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] managed to generate an average of -$2,323,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. posted -13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.90% of SNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 167,512, which is approximately -35.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 123,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in SNCA stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in SNCA stock with ownership of nearly -33.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA] by around 184,192 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 536,906 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 167,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,412 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 393,411 shares during the same period.