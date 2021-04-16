Market cap of D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH] reaches 432.61M – now what?

D8 Holdings Corp. [NYSE: DEH] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.07 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE – DEH).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of D8 Holdings Corp. (“D8 Holdings ” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DEH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which D8 Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious”), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, and result in Vicarious becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, D8 Holdings shareholders will retain ownership of only 22.3% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the D8 Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

D8 Holdings Corp. stock is now -0.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DEH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.60 and lowest of $10.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.59, which means current price is +3.81% above from all time high which was touched on 04/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 192.22K shares, DEH reached a trading volume of 9013389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for D8 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has DEH stock performed recently?

D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, DEH shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading.

D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

D8 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for D8 Holdings Corp. [DEH]

38 institutional holders increased their position in D8 Holdings Corp. [NYSE:DEH] by around 8,601,314 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 4,730,416 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,619,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,951,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,154,782 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005,104 shares during the same period.