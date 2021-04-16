Market cap of Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] reaches 621.08M – now what?

Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ: WIFI] traded at a low on 04/15/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.91. The company report on April 12, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TPCO, PRAH, WIFI, BMTC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1214826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boingo Wireless Inc. stands at 0.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.69%.

The market cap for WIFI stock reached $621.08 million, with 44.59 million shares outstanding and 42.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, WIFI reached a trading volume of 1214826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIFI shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Boingo Wireless Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boingo Wireless Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $18, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on WIFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boingo Wireless Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has WIFI stock performed recently?

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, WIFI shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.53, while it was recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +49.85. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.20.

Return on Total Capital for WIFI is now -3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.37. Additionally, WIFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] managed to generate an average of -$43,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Boingo Wireless Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boingo Wireless Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIFI.

Insider trade positions for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]

There are presently around $535 million, or 88.60% of WIFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIFI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,434,471, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,227,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.9 million in WIFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.18 million in WIFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ:WIFI] by around 3,364,645 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,975,052 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,090,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,430,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIFI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,847 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,190 shares during the same period.