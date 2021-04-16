Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 71.91M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] price plunged by -8.93 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings to Announce 2020 Year-End Financial Results and Host Shareholder Webcast and Conference on April 15, 2021.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III and its CEO, William Horne will host a conference call via webcast to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (PDT). Joining Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will be Kenneth Cragun, the Company’s CFO.

During the call, Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will discuss the financial performance and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as other forward-looking matters. Following the prepared remarks, the Company may answer questions received prior to the conference call and may host a brief Q&A session, if time allows.

A sum of 5370586 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.95M shares. Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.83 and dropped to a low of $2.44 until finishing in the latest session at $2.55.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.02. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.00% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 687,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 524,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.63 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 360.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,132,382 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 414,103 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 280,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,266,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,175 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 414,103 shares during the same period.