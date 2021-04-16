Market cap of ATA Creativity Global [AACG] reaches 98.11M – now what?

ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ: AACG] price plunged by -8.31 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on April 14, 2021 that ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.

ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international education services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.atai.net.cn under the section titled “SEC Filings.”.

ACG will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to ir@acgedu.cn.

A sum of 1639161 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. ATA Creativity Global shares reached a high of $3.83 and dropped to a low of $3.05 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

Guru’s Opinion on ATA Creativity Global [AACG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATA Creativity Global is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AACG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

AACG Stock Performance Analysis:

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.89. With this latest performance, AACG shares dropped by -27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATA Creativity Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATA Creativity Global [AACG] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.56 and a Gross Margin at +39.25. ATA Creativity Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.85.

Return on Total Capital for AACG is now -30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATA Creativity Global [AACG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.08. Additionally, AACG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ATA Creativity Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AACG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AACG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATA Creativity Global go to 25.00%.

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of AACG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 99,144, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 7,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in AACG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1000.0 in AACG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATA Creativity Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ:AACG] by around 99,338 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,931 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,338 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 371 shares during the same period.