Market Analysts see Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gaining to $111. Time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price surged by 5.64 percent to reach at $5.89. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Upstart Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPST) announced the closing of its follow-on offering of its common stock at a price to the public of $120.00 per share, which includes 2,000,000 shares offered and sold by Upstart and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 300,000 shares from Upstart.

Upstart intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 2342802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $116.96 and dropped to a low of $105.69 until finishing in the latest session at $110.40.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.95. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $106.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $57 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 16.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.39, while it was recorded at 113.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,093 million, or 58.90% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.53 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $304.71 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 39,164,681 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,164,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,164,681 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.