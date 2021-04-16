Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Is Currently 2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $19.93 on 04/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.07, while the highest price level was $19.93. The company report on April 16, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Weingarten Realty Investors.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Stockholders will receive $2.89 and 1.408 shares of Kimco Realty common stock for each share of Weingarten Realty stock that they hold, and Weingarten Realty stockholders will own 29% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.78 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 14303149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $19.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KIM stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.81.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +91.20 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.28.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.22. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,059,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,225 million, or 88.20% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,576,462, which is approximately 0.518% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,652,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.38 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $516.93 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 33.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 41,528,499 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 34,044,887 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 295,308,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,882,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,734,686 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,714 shares during the same period.