Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Stock trading around $9.69 per share: What’s Next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a low on 04/15/21, posting a -5.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.69. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, announced that the Compensation Committee of Karyopharm’s Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,600 shares of Karyopharm’s common stock to 15 newly-hired employees, with a grant date of March 31, 2021. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Each of the stock options has an exercise price of $10.52 per share, the closing price of Karyopharm’s common stock on March 31, 2021. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s employment commencement date and 1/48th of the total number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Karyopharm through the applicable vesting dates. In addition, each stock option will be immediately exercisable in full if, on or prior to the first anniversary of the consummation of a “change in control event,” the employee’s employment is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or terminated without “cause” by Karyopharm (as such terms are defined in the applicable stock option agreement).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4106742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 4.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $736.05 million, with 73.74 million shares outstanding and 66.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 4106742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.00 and a Gross Margin at +96.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.59.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -96.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -391.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 259.43. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$454,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $651 million, or 88.60% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,475,099, which is approximately 4.258% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,339,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.47 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $53.73 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 3.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 9,845,444 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 13,465,561 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 40,493,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,804,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,918 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961,769 shares during the same period.