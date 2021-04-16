Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Revenue clocked in at $44.60 million, up 56.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] loss -14.90% or -0.12 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4224420 shares. The company report on April 5, 2021 that National Luxury Home Retailer Realizes 88:1 Return on Ad Spend with Inuvo’s IntentKey.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announces how the IntentKey AI technology was used by a national luxury home retailer to generate an 88:1 return on its ad spend (ROAS).

Reports this week from the Conference Board revealed that consumer confidence is at the highest it has been since the pandemic began last March. While consumers are feeling positive about the vaccination rollout and the government stimulus programs, marketers are learning that consumers have yet to return, from a spending perspective, to their pre-pandemic shopping habits.

It opened the trading session at $0.82, the shares rose to $0.83 and dropped to $0.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INUV points out that the company has recorded 99.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.14M shares, INUV reached to a volume of 4224420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.17. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -41.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2062, while it was recorded at 0.8517 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6998 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.03 and a Gross Margin at +60.47. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.36.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -36.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$102,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inuvo Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $15 million, or 17.30% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,892,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 5,457,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in INUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.55 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly 14.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 1,708,696 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,899 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,898,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,836,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,571 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 496,177 shares during the same period.