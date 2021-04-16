InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] gain 26.14% so far this year. What now?

InspireMD Inc. [AMEX: NSPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.61%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that InspireMD Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR, NSPR.WS, NSPR.WSB), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock, effective as of April 26, 2021. Beginning on April 27, 2021, the Company’s common stock will trade on the NYSE American on a split adjusted basis.

At InspireMD’s special meeting of stockholders on April 14, 2021, the Company’s stockholders authorized the Board of Directors to amend the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-20.

Over the last 12 months, NSPR stock dropped by -41.18%. The one-year InspireMD Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.05. The average equity rating for NSPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.59 million, with 117.83 million shares outstanding and 107.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.36M shares, NSPR stock reached a trading volume of 11040048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSPR shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for InspireMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2015, representing the official price target for InspireMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InspireMD Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.61. With this latest performance, NSPR shares dropped by -45.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8186, while it was recorded at 0.5453 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5222 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -406.60 and a Gross Margin at +3.34. InspireMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -424.31.

Return on Total Capital for NSPR is now -101.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.50. Additionally, NSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] managed to generate an average of -$219,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.InspireMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InspireMD Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSPR.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of NSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,243,100, which is approximately 753.496% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 202,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NSPR stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $97000.0 in NSPR stock with ownership of nearly -28.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InspireMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in InspireMD Inc. [AMEX:NSPR] by around 1,390,894 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 472,771 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,853,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSPR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 403,683 shares during the same period.