HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Stock trading around $29.27 per share: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on April 1, 2021 that HSBC Bank USA Announces Tara Latini as Head of Wealth and Personal Banking.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), announced the appointment of veteran retail banker Tara Latini as the Head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) in the US. She replaces Pablo Sanchez who has left the bank to pursue other opportunities. Latini reports to Michael Roberts, President and CEO, HSBC USA and Juan Parma, Regional Head of HSBC’s WPB Americas.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005046/en/.

A sum of 1545372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.08M shares. HSBC Holdings plc shares reached a high of $29.35 and dropped to a low of $28.99 until finishing in the latest session at $29.27.

The one-year HSBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.4. The average equity rating for HSBC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $31.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 306.61.

HSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HSBC Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.80. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.71. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $13,234 per employee.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,654 million, or 1.40% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,814,457, which is approximately 1.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,668,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.46 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $118.9 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly -39.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 9,353,027 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,134,600 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 34,005,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,493,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,071,904 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,924 shares during the same period.