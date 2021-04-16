Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Revenue clocked in at $6.56 billion, up 7.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on April 27.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-900-1527 from the United States and Canada, and 236-384-2052 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 9287381 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on April 27th.

A sum of 4205815 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares reached a high of $18.34 and dropped to a low of $17.965 until finishing in the latest session at $18.20.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.0. The average equity rating for GPK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GPK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 19.28%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,660 million, or 94.00% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,763,689, which is approximately -0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 13,820,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.01 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $248.18 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -16.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 26,964,360 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 27,537,351 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 203,112,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,614,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,052,569 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,827,356 shares during the same period.