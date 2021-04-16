Fox Corporation [FOXA] Revenue clocked in at $12.66 billion, up 30.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] jumped around 0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.88 at the close of the session, up 1.76%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld! Debut Week Crushes NBC’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Nearly Ties ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Total Viewers.

FNC’s New Late Night Show Also Dominates CNN, MSNBC, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and TBS’ Conan at 11PM/ET in Total Viewers, A25-54 and A18-49.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The debut week of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) new late night program Gutfeld! (weekdays, 11PM-12AM/ET) topped broadcast program NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1,378,000 P2+) and nearly tied ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!* in total viewers (1,580,000 P2+) while outpacing Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (524,000 P2+; 205,000 A25-54) and TBS’ Conan (250,000 P2+; 134,000 A25-54) in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The latest addition to FNC’s primetime lineup, Gutfeld! averaged 1,570,000 viewers, 307,000 in A25-54 and 185,000 with A18-49, dominating the 11PM/ET cable news timeslot across the board in all categories. Gutfeld! also garnered more viewers than late night programs HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher (1,080,000 P2+; 210,000 A25-54) and Last Week Tonight (721,000 P2+; 296,000 A25-54) as well as CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden (818,000 P2+; 219,000 A25-54) in both total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo.

Fox Corporation stock is now 30.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOXA Stock saw the intraday high of $38.51 and lowest of $37.615 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.80, which means current price is +33.12% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 3789281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Corporation [FOXA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $37.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on FOXA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has FOXA stock performed recently?

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.06, while it was recorded at 37.49 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.07 and a Gross Margin at +35.22. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for FOXA is now 14.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.41. Additionally, FOXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] managed to generate an average of $111,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 3.55%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

There are presently around $13,078 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,274,761, which is approximately 37.185% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,063,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.26 billion in FOXA stock with ownership of nearly -1.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Fox Corporation [NASDAQ:FOXA] by around 30,922,419 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 32,016,305 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 288,325,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,264,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXA stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,489,144 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,485,083 shares during the same period.