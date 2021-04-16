Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] moved up 7.21: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.48%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Fortuna releases 2020 Sustainability Report.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2020 Sustainability Report which is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard. The Sustainability Report includes an ESG for Investors section, and shares Fortuna’s sustainability commitments for 2021 to 2025 on key environmental, social, and governance indicators according to an updated materiality assessment. The Company has also begun to align its climate-related disclosure with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “2020 worldwide events and constraints implemented in the context of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of sustainable development, good governance, risk management and strong relationships with stakeholders.” Mr. Ganoza added, “We remain focused on sustainable silver and gold mining, while generating shared value over the long term for our shareholders through efficient production, mitigation of impacts to the environment, and social responsibility.” Mr. Ganoza concluded, “Sustainability has always been, and continues to be, integral to our operations.”.

Over the last 12 months, FSM stock rose by 211.69%. The one-year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.11. The average equity rating for FSM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 184.20 million shares outstanding and 181.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, FSM stock reached a trading volume of 3754600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.22, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

FSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $504 million, or 39.35% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,219,475, which is approximately 4.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 4,002,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.94 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $29.61 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -1.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,203,548 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 7,549,776 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 48,435,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,188,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,422 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,058 shares during the same period.