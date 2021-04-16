For Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] surged by $3.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.85 during the day while it closed the day at $30.77. The company report on April 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE – WRI).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Weingarten Realty Investors (“Weingarten” or the “Company”) (NYSE:WRI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Kimco Realty Corporation (“Kimco”) (NYSE:KIM). Under the terms of the agreement, Weingarten stockholders will receive only 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing a per-share merger consideration of approximately $30.32 based on Kimco’s April 14, 2021 closing price of $19.48.

The investigation concerns whether the Weingarten Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Kimco is paying too little for the Company.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock has also gained 13.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRI stock has inclined by 39.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.19% and gained 41.99% year-on date.

The market cap for WRI stock reached $3.96 billion, with 126.79 million shares outstanding and 119.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 935.05K shares, WRI reached a trading volume of 9740142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WRI stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WRI shares from 19 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRI in the course of the last twelve months was 247.33.

WRI stock trade performance evaluation

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.79. With this latest performance, WRI shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 27.91 for the last single week of trading, and 20.93 for the last 200 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.97. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.57. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $461,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weingarten Realty Investors posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,950 million, or 85.70% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,882,907, which is approximately 1.474% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,862,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.67 million in WRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $358.18 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weingarten Realty Investors stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 11,295,976 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 11,338,304 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 85,270,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,904,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,226,668 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,856 shares during the same period.