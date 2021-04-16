For Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] slipped around -2.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $58.57 at the close of the session, down -3.64%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Oak Street Health Administers More Than 150,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Focuses on Equity During Rollout.

Value-based Primary Care Leader Working with Local Organizations Across the Country to Accelerate Vaccine Rollout in Hardest-Hit Communities.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, announced that it has administered more than 150,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses across 12 states. People vaccinated include senior patients and other 1b community members, fellow 1a healthcare workers in Chicago and Oak Street Health employees. The Company has partnered with local government and public health officials, health systems and community organizations across the country to proactively educate, execute outreach and vaccinate senior patients and other at-risk community members in neighborhoods of color. Oak Street Health is currently administering 10,000 doses per week across its clinics.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock is now -4.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSH Stock saw the intraday high of $60.98 and lowest of $57.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.31, which means current price is +32.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 5033949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $68.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has OSH stock performed recently?

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.66, while it was recorded at 61.48 for the last single week of trading.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +6.65. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.35.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -79.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$58,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $9,980 million, or 76.30% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 76,074,617, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 50,204,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $646.94 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 2.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 11,984,425 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,906,685 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 156,506,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,398,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,737,263 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,344 shares during the same period.