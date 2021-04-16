For Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL], Analyst sees a rise to $79. What next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] traded at a high on 04/15/21, posting a 6.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.92. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Dell Technologies Announces Planned VMware Spin-Off.

Dell Technologies to spin-off its 81% equity ownership of VMware, forming two standalone public companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13393442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dell Technologies Inc. stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $74.40 billion, with 750.00 million shares outstanding and 256.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 13393442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $89.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $68 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DELL stock. On September 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 48 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.01 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.62, while it was recorded at 94.30 for the last single week of trading, and 71.23 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.22%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $19,432 million, or 80.30% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,307,662, which is approximately 7.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 17.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 20,587,266 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 14,636,948 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 174,395,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,620,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,477,970 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,055,045 shares during the same period.