Energous Corporation [WATT] Stock trading around $3.21 per share: What’s Next?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.13%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Energous Partners With e-peas to Advance At-a-Distance Wireless Charging Applications Greater Than 1 Meter.

Partnership includes joint evaluation board to accelerate evaluation and design of at-a-distance wireless charging for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors applications, retail electronic displays and more.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced a partnership with e-peas S.A. (“e-peas”), a leading semiconductor company developing energy harvesting PMICs and extremely low-power microcontrollers, to develop an evaluation board combining e-peas’ power management IC technology with Energous’ radio frequency (RF) solution to support at-a-distance wireless charging applications for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more.

Over the last 12 months, WATT stock rose by 242.44%. The one-year Energous Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.62. The average equity rating for WATT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.99 million, with 49.21 million shares outstanding and 41.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, WATT stock reached a trading volume of 3866302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 683.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

WATT Stock Performance Analysis:

Energous Corporation [WATT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.13. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energous Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9744.67 and a Gross Margin at -280.98. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9724.17.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -89.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$589,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

WATT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

Energous Corporation [WATT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 12.80% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,747,906, which is approximately -15.561% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,201,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 million in WATT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.94 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 5023.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 3,342,333 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,171,398 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 3,380,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,894,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,519,065 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 438,288 shares during the same period.