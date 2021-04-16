Diginex Limited [EQOS] moved down -16.61: Why It’s Important

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] traded at a low on 04/14/21, posting a -16.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.24. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Treasury Management International engages Diginex to put Bitcoin on balance sheet.

Treasury Management International (TMI), the leading corporate treasury publishing group, has received payment in bitcoin for costs associated with researching the utility of Crypto Assets. TMI chose to work with Nasdaq-listed Diginex [EQOS] on this pioneering transaction, utilizing the company’s cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io and their industry certified custodian Digivault to receive and store the bitcoin.

TMI has undertaken this initiative, with the support of Diginex, as part of a wider study into the practical applications of crypto assets for corporate treasurers. This work will include hosting an event entitled: “Crypto Assets: The Questions Every Corporate Treasurer Should be Asking” on April 21st where a panel of leading experts will discuss whether crypto assets and more specifically bitcoin has become a viable treasury asset.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11943109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diginex Limited stands at 15.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.71%.

The market cap for EQOS stock reached $344.81 million, with 37.32 million shares outstanding and 26.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 757.06K shares, EQOS reached a trading volume of 11943109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diginex Limited [EQOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1021.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has EQOS stock performed recently?

Diginex Limited [EQOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.24. With this latest performance, EQOS shares dropped by -30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Diginex Limited [EQOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Diginex Limited [EQOS]

There are presently around $12 million, or 3.20% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 635,951, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 276,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in EQOS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.65 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly -50.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 1,153,340 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,280,134 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,086,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,346,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,311 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,211 shares during the same period.