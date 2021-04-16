Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] – find out why.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] traded at a high on 04/15/21, posting a 2.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.87. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Waitr Adds More Marco’s Pizza Delivery Locations.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced it has added additional Marco’s Pizza locations to its platform. Waitr and Bite Squad now deliver from Marco’s Pizza at more than 100 locations in 92 cities across the nation.

The expansion increases Waitr’s delivery options for those craving their favorite Marco’s Pizza. The two companies originally began working together, in select markets, in October 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7160056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for WTRH stock reached $317.85 million, with 111.09 million shares outstanding and 97.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 7160056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WTRH shares from 1 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, WTRH shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.19. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.22. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of $15,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $148 million, or 48.60% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,879,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.4 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.28 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 9,893,750 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,561,921 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,488,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,944,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,856 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,812,122 shares during the same period.