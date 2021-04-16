Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently -6.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $11.12 on 04/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.90, while the highest price level was $12.00. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Clean Energy to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday May 6, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.407.4018 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.201.689.8471. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Sunday, June 6 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 13718519.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.48 percent and weekly performance of -15.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 311.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 3483728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 49.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.11. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 546.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.88, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $695 million, or 32.20% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,013,905, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,495,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.59 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.05 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 3.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 8,211,353 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,655,481 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,655,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,522,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,208 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,108,437 shares during the same period.