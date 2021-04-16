Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain 24.94% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.07%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Rhode Island) to Host Earnings Call.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Rhode Island) (NYSE:CFG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75942.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock rose by 140.47%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.93. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.72 billion, with 427.07 million shares outstanding and 423.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 7088772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $48.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.70.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.58, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 33.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,094 million, or 96.40% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,912,586, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,484,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 35.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 28,433,040 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 33,088,608 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 335,965,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,487,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,581,785 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,595 shares during the same period.