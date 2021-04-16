Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Revenue clocked in at $6.20 million, down -17.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.40%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that City of Plano, Texas Upgrades Existing EV Charging Infrastructure to the Blink IQ 200.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that all 19 first-generation Blink EV charging stations in the city of Plano, Texas have been upgraded to the Company’s IQ 200 fast Level 2 charging stations. The upgrades and five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirm the city’s and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and fast EV charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Plano was an early adopter of EV charging technologies, deploying the 19 original, first-generation Blink EV chargers in 2012. The city is experiencing a significant increase in EV use among its population, reflected in a 39% increase in the number of registered battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles since 2016. Upgrading the Blink-owned first-generation equipment was a priority as the city prepares for what is expected to be continued widespread EV adoption by residents and visitors to Plano.

Over the last 12 months, BLNK stock rose by 1864.25%. The one-year Blink Charging Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.65. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.54 billion, with 33.60 million shares outstanding and 30.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, BLNK stock reached a trading volume of 5140829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 247.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.40. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 280.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1864.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.23, while it was recorded at 39.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.47 and a Gross Margin at -185.18. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -96.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$196,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

BLNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 18.60% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,075,130, which is approximately 33.732% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,048,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.88 million in BLNK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $29.2 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -55.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,297,953 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,518,293 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 869,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,685,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,388,716 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 239,086 shares during the same period.