Bernstein lifts Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE: SNN] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $40.11 during the day while it closed the day at $39.70. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Seven million hours of patient data shows that Smith+Nephew’s wireless, wearable LEAF™ Patient Monitoring System helps prevent hospital-acquired pressure injuries.

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, is pleased to announce that its wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System has monitored more than 60,000 patients with over 7 million hours of use, helping to reduce the economic and human costs of pressure injuries.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

While rates of other hospital-acquired conditions have declined in the US in recent years, hospital acquired pressure injury (HAPI) rates have continued to increase1, leading to an average incremental cost of $21,767 per patient impacted.2 In a randomized clinical trial conducted using the LEAF System, results showed that HAPI odds were reduced by 73%3*, an impact which could help eliminate up to $39 billion in avoidable HAPI costs if expanded nationally.1,2.

Smith & Nephew plc stock has also gained 3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNN stock has declined by -8.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.86% and lost -5.86% year-on date.

The market cap for SNN stock reached $17.38 billion, with 440.22 million shares outstanding and 437.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.86K shares, SNN reached a trading volume of 1284888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $49.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Smith & Nephew plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNN in the course of the last twelve months was 106.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

SNN stock trade performance evaluation

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, SNN shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.65, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 40.26 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +64.71. Smith & Nephew plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.90. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] managed to generate an average of $19,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Smith & Nephew plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc go to 4.60%.

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,613 million, or 9.70% of SNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,566,531, which is approximately 1.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 7,284,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.2 million in SNN stocks shares; and FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, currently with $242.1 million in SNN stock with ownership of nearly 3.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Nephew plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE:SNN] by around 4,017,153 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,448,084 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 34,169,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,634,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,560 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 887,451 shares during the same period.